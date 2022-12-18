🔊 Listen to this

In an interview and a “letter to the community” penned by the man himself, Randy Robertson gave county government and residents a lot to chew on. It was a bit refreshing to get an outsider’s view from a man who ended up serving as county manager for a scant five months.

Robertson’s two biggest suggestions were to shrink the size of County Council, insisting 11 is too many, and to elect council members by district, assuring everyone in the county gets a representative at the table.

On the second part, districts may sound fair, but we point to two Luzerne County school districts that elect members by district: Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West. There is rarely any competition for the seats come election time. The boards thus become ossified, with little in the way of new ideas from new members until a long-time member decides not to seek re-election.

Representative by district might work on a county level, but there would be no guarantee council would function any better. As Robertson noted, it’s about who we elect much more than where they are from.

The problem with downsizing County Council is the method. We have strongly opposed setting up a new government study commission. It would be an invitation for disaster, especially in this hyper-partisan age. The independent group could change everything, including going back to the three-commissioner form of government. And if that idea appeals to you, we can publish several books of articles reminding how often the old form failed constituents completely. It was just too much power in too few hands.

Even if a more limited method of shrinking council is available, it would behoove supporters of the idea to give some hard evidence it would help. Those who wrote the county charter argued an 11-member council reduced the risk of a majority forming to run roughshod over the will of the public — or over an opposition party — while giving more people a chance to be part of the system. We think the current council has helped prove the point: Ten of the 11 members are Republican, yet they have hardly marched in lockstep.

But the biggest consideration wasn’t in either the story or the letter: How much do we really want an outsider’s advice?

It has become almost an endless tug-of-war in many municipal government actions here. Do we hire someone local or bring in someone with a fresh perspective? This can apply to a post as big as county manager or as relatively small as contracting a company to do a minor construction job.

The pros of hiring locally are, presumably, that the person has a vested interest in the community, and may have a solid understanding of how things work and thus need less time learning the proverbial ropes. The cons are that the local person may be partisan and play favorites, doing what’s best for self, friends, family or political party rather than what’s best for the people.

An outsider, the theory goes, can approach the tasks without being beholden to any person or group, making it easier to be truly apolitical and non-parochial in decisions.

But the question with Robertson now may be, do we seriously consider the advice of this outsider on his departure?

— Times Leader