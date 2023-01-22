🔊 Listen to this

If news that state law entitles former Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson to a pension after five months on the job ticked you off, there’s good justification. It’s the sort of thing that makes even those who retain some faith in government lose hope. The simple fact — regardless of the why or how — is that laws which secure pensions for public sector employees are far out of sync with the experience of most private sector retirees.

It’s hardly a secret that the traditional “defined benefits” plan — a pension — has withered in the last 40 years in the private sector. Once upon a time, employers offered often generous pensions to attract and keep workers. In 1978, Washington passed a new tax code that included the now common 401(k) “defined contribution” plan. Workers get to decide how much of their money goes into their retirement savings, usually called an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA.

The advantage to workers is obvious. A private company pension plan rarely, if ever, follows you when you switch employers. An IRA does.

Ideally, this created a three-legged support for most retirees: a pension account, an IRA account (or other personal savings) and Social Security. It was a good ideal.

But the world and our economy changed. Employers large and small started struggling to sustain defined benefit plans while still staying competitive in a marketplace increasingly disrupted by unpredictable developments. Employer pension plans started to disappear.

A Social Security Administration review in 2009 cited federal data showing that private sector pension plans plummeted from 1980 through 2008, from 38% of workers to 20%. Meanwhile, workers who had only the defined contribution plan as an option skyrocketed, from 8% to 31%. The trend was expected to continue (it clearly did), and the report projected that “there would be more losers than winners, and average family incomes would decline.”

Pensions also disappeared from sheer lack of money. Companies that declared bankruptcy left pension plans wither and die. Some intentionally killed their plans to save money (in 1963 Studebaker terminated its employee pension plan, with more than 4,000 workers losing some or all of promised benefits).

So in 1974 Washington created the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which takes over abandoned plans to — theoretically — assure people get the benefits they were promised. Yet like so many government safety nets, the will to create is rarely matched by the will to properly fund. PGBC often pays a fraction of what a retired worker was supposed to get. Until the American Rescue Plan provided some additional money, PGBC had been projected to become insolvent by 2026.

So people in the private sector saw their retirement financial security options dwindle (or get pulled completely out from under them) while many public employees had the security of government-backed plans.

Robertson’s case is just one small — albeit egregious — example of how out-of-touch public pension laws can be to the average worker. As he himself noted, it’s not his fault, or the county’s. It’s a deeply flawed state law that should be sharply revised or simply repealed.

To be clear, this is no reflection on public workers who retire and get the benefits they were promised. But ignoring the disparity between private and public retirement guarantees is a recipe for discontent, widespread anger and further erosion of taxpayer trust in their elected officials. There are two obvious options that can be done separately or in some combination.

Revise the rules regarding public pension plans to better reflect what private sector employees are experiencing, or ramp up funding for the PGBC (and any other retirement benefits protection programs) so private sector workers have the certainty public workers live with.

– Times Leader