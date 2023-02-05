🔊 Listen to this

Democrat Mark Rozzi has routinely been described as an “unexpected” choice for Pennsylvania speaker of the house, a “compromise candidate” in a very-narrowly divided group.

And his hold on the job already is in peril, with House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) accusing Rozzi (D -Berks) of breaking promises and calling for him to step down. There are also special elections that could reshape party dynamics.

We’d prefer Cutler give Rozzi a bit more time. We believe the majority of Pennsylvanians are fed up with political gridlock, and the new speaker has made promising moves toward ending it. He formed a bipartisan Speaker’s Work Group and held a “Move Pennsylvania Forward Listening Tour” that included a stop at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre Thursday, taking public input without comment.

We are not naive enough to believe full transparency is possible or even preferable in the workings of Harrisburg. Part of leading is getting enough votes, and sometimes that can require a bit of wheeling and dealing behind the scenes. It shouldn’t, but it does. A good leader balances the need to get along with other lawmakers with the need for public participation and approval.

Obviously, we prefer that balance lean heavily toward public transparency. So did every person who spoke at Thursday’s event, and many of the ideas should be adopted and championed by Rozzi — or whoever ends up being the house speaker:

• Reform the process for state Constitutional Amendments, which has been abused repeatedly by the Republican majority in recent years. Don’t bundle different changes as one big package, let each idea stand on it’s own. Require time for public input rather than holding legislative votes at late hours with no public comment. And require all referenda votes on amendments (both the legislature and the public must approve them) to be held in the November General election. Ban primary election votes on Constitutional amendments.

• Make primary elections at least partially open. There is a strong argument for only letting members of the specific party vote in that party’s primary — if you’re a Democrat and you want to vote in the Republican primary (or vice versa), just switch parties. But independents in particular and those registered with smaller parties that don’t get to hold primary votes should be allowed to pick one of the two major parties and vote in the spring.

• Rewrite the rules on how legislation moves forward to favor truly bi-partisan proposals. Several people suggested variations that would use co-sponsorship as a metric for this. One said if a bill gets five co-sponsors from each party, it should get priority status. Another suggested that bills with the largest number of bi-partisan co-sponsors automatically get preference in moving through the sausage machine of lawmaking.

• Pass clear laws regarding mail voting, including the use of ballot drop boxes and earlier allowance for county election bureaus to to begin pre-canvassing mail ballots already received. Set clearer state-wide rules for “curing” mail ballots that are found to have relatively minor defects before election day.

• Create a non-partisan process for the redistricting required after every U.S. Census to eliminate gerrymandering. Assure broader and more consistent support for fire departments, emergency responders and public education. Ban or severely restrict gifts for legislators.

Polls show many if not all of these measures are widely popular. Some would go a long way toward making the House of Representatives truly representative of all voters. All merit serious consideration. Many, if not all, could also break partisan gridlock that keeps Pennsylvania from reaching its full potential. In opening a discussion about them, Rozzi has already done a big service to us all.