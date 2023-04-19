Play is based on Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Enemy of the People’

For years people have been visiting “Paragon Springs” — a tiny Midwestern hamlet — to bathe in its “healing waters.”

But as the play by Steven Dietz opens, it’s 1926 and the local physician, Dr. Thomas Stockman, has discovered harmful bacteria in the water.

What do you think is going to happen? Surely the doctor will want to warn people? And surely Lars Hovstad, editor of the local newspaper, and his brother, Erik, who’s interested in branching out into radio, will want to help the doctor spread the warning, right?

“At first we want to tell the story,” King’s College student Kris Russin said, speaking in character as Lars Hovstad. “And I want to please Dr. Stockman because I’m marrying his daughter … but all we have is our newspaper. If it goes out of business, that’s it.”

Wait, why would the newspaper go out of business?

Well, Dr. Stockman’s brother Peter, who happens to be the mayor of Paragon Springs, believes the economy is likely to collapse and Paragon Springs will become a ghost town if word spreads about the bacteria. So everybody would be going out of business.

Further adding to the moral dilemma, the source of the bacteria seems to be the local tannery, run by the Widow Kroger, who is the town’s major employer.

And cleaning up the springs would be costly and time-consuming.

As Peter Stockman emphasizes the economy over people’s health and well-being, it’s easy to see that character as a villain, said Oliver Conmy, who plays his sister-in-law, Katrina Stockman.

“Oh, he’s slick, and sly, and slippery,” agreed cast member Matt Carr, referring to Peter.

But, other cast members say, Peter genuinely cares about the town.

“His villainy, such as it is, is that he’s manipulative,” said Mike Little, chair of the English department, who portrays Peter. “The springs are his legacy.”

The play is based on Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” director Jahmeel Powers said, and it raises questions about public opinion and the ways it can be manipulated.

When a reporter asked the cast if they saw any parallels between the play’s plot and modern times, Kiera Booth said it reminded her of the Covid pandemic, and strong opinions pro and anti-mask.

“It reminds me of (problems with water pollution) in Flint, Mich., and Philadelphia,” said cast member Jae Kraengel, who plays Widow Kroger.

It also can be compared, Little said, to the ongoing conversation about fossil fuels versus renewable energy.

Characters can be divided into “survivors” versus “dreamers,” Powers said.

Dr. Thomas Stockman is a dreamer; so are his daughter Lorna and his friend Hollis the handyman. Everyone else seems to be a survivor.

And, just how bad is that water?

“My brother’s dog (supposedly drinks it every day,” Brandon Littzi said, speaking in character as Dr. Thomas Stockman.

But when Dr. Stockman tosses some water around, other characters shrink away.

King’s College will present “Paragon Springs” at 7:30 p.m. April 20, 21 and 22 and at 2 p.m. April 22 and April 23.