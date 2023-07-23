🔊 Listen to this

Using the “broken record” analogy seems obsolete. Few people have actually heard an old vinyl record skip and keep playing the same short bit of a track over and over. It was instantly irritating for four reasons: 1) The break in music was jarring, 2) the only way to fix it was to stop what you were doing and go move the stylus past the problem, 3) you missed part of the music, 4) odds are you or someone you knew caused the problem by scratching the record.

Yet we think “like a broken record” is appropriate for the renewed — and relentlessly repeated — call to form a new Luzerne County Government Study Commission precisely because it has come to resemble all those problems.

Every time a county council member suggests formation of a commission should be put on the ballot, voters watch as the disruption hits, diverting their attention and that of County Council, from all the things that need to be done. If it moves forward, county resources are diverted (a Friday story noted the latest push this week has prompted a legal review — ironically because council just voted on this stuff earlier this year and rejected it). Working on another commission option means other work is being skipped.

And every time a council member says we need a commission to fix county government, we are strongly inclined to believe the issue is not in how the current council/manager form was set up 12 years ago, but rather that the problems are self-inflicted by the current council and council appointees.

Yet we apparently are on the cusp of another council vote to put formation of a commission on the ballot, even though the same council soundly rejected such a proposal for the primary election. If you have an acute — even painful — case of deja vu, there’s a reason.

We’ve had so many calls for county government study commissions the very phrase has become tiresome. It’s daunting just to keep track of how many times it’s been proposed since voters approved a commission in 2001.

Yes, that’s how long (at least) this debate has gone on. That commission led to high drama, petty politics and a bizarre election glitch before voters rejected the proposed new form of government in November 2003.

By 2007, talk of another county government study commission arose (the law limited how soon it could be tried again). In May of 2009, voters approved formation of another commission. More high drama and more petty politics followed, but this second attempt was still much smoother than the first, and when voters got a say in November 2010, they voted by a wide margin for changing to what we have today.

Maybe those who keep calling for another study commission just don’t remember all that happened during the last two efforts: All the money spent, all the debates, all the legal questions, all the ramifications. If they don’t, here’s hoping this very brief primer will either jog their memories or prompt them to do some heavy research of it all. This newspaper published hundreds of articles, editorials, columns and letters about county government study commissions between the origin of that 2001 first attempt to the November 2010 election results.

If anyone wants another study commission, they really should take a long, hard look at what happened the last two times we had one.

We stress: We are not saying another commission is unequivocally wrong. But we’ve done it twice already in this century. Any council member who votes for another go — rather than making the current system work — has a very high bar to clear in justifying a third study commission.

Considering the ordeals the county went through the first two times, we have yet to hear a single reason that comes even remotely close to reaching that bar.

