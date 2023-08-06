🔊 Listen to this

The VA Medical Center in Plains Township has, to be polite, a checkered history. There have been times when it seems to function nicely in the background, doing the important job of providing the care our military service members deserved by their actions. There are times problems burst into the forefront, either from complaints, a lawsuit or news of cash flow issues.

Frankly, this paper has written scores of stories over the decades of how the center is getting a big infusion of money that should improve services, or is turning a corner on a troubling revelation, or how new equipment or new policies or new leadership show promise in making things better. Then something else seems to come up that needs to be fixed, anything from a shortage of staff or volunteers to an issue with scheduling of patient services.

We think it’s important to point out that very often the problems are caused by or at least linked to the sheer bureaucracy behind the VA benefits system. Local medical centers here and elsewhere often have their hands tied as to how they can respond when any situation requires attention. A delay in treatment may be caused by the red tape that some patients must clear with agencies outside the hospital walls.

There can, of course, also be times when a person appointed to a key position clearly seems unable to adapt to challenges, yet is insulated from a quick staff change by that same bureaucracy.

The point is that when it comes to VA programs, as the saying goes, it’s complicated. Outside of real medical emergency services, haste may not only make waste, it may be impossible. Which is why we cautiously suggest the current dissatisfaction with some of the local medical center’s policies post COVID-19 could have been handled with a reasonable amount of patience on both sides.

But we also think, as U.S. Rep Dan Meuser, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and state Treasurer Stacy Garrity pointed out this week, patience cannot be unlimited.

Most of the current complaints center on the sluggish pace in getting back to something resembling pre-pandemic policy and support. From the outside looking in, it certainly seems that the local facility is being either overly cautious or downright recalcitrant to return various curtailed services and opportunities back to what they used to be, or at least to what many other medical facilities have devised as the “new normal.”

“For close to a year, we’ve called on the Wilkes-Barre VA medical center to make reasonable, common-sense improvements and we’re here today because the brave men and women who served our county deserve to be treated better,” Garrity said at a media conference Friday in Scranton.

Cartwright didn’t attend the conference but did issue a companion media release. “While we’re encouraged by the progress the Wilkes-Barre VA has made in response to our requests, we remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure VA protocols continue to move in the right direction,” he said.

For his part, local center Director Russell E. Lloyd offered a response that, similar to ones in the past, insisted changes are being made at a pace that keeps everyone safe while complying with rules the facility must follow. Lloyd’s responses often seem reasonable on their own, but at the media conference Garrity opined that, “the responses we get are usually a lot of words that don’t say a whole lot.”

It’s an understandable sentiment at this point.

The good news is that an Aug. 23 meeting has been arranged for Lloyd and his Executive Leadership Team to discuss the “operational status” with the elected officials. We hope this is productive for all parties, and that the concerns can be addressed.

Veterans deserve no less.

— Times Leader