🔊 Listen to this

We believe the passing of Hanover Area School Board President John Mahle deserves extra attention.

First, there is the sheer amount of time the man put into a non-paying job. He spent nearly a quarter of a century on the board, much of it as president. And while it may seem the job only requires a few minutes to a few hours a month for meetings, school board service can consume a tremendous amount of time with committee meetings, negotiations, contracts, policy changes, staffing and much more.

There’s also the pestering a board president in particular may get from media, and it’s worth pointing out Mahle was almost always accessible to our reporters.

Second, there were the dramatic changes in the education landscape that Mahle helped guide the district through. When he was first appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board in 1999, the Pennsylvania law allowing brick-and-mortar charter schools was only two years old, and none would exist in Luzerne County until 2004. The state didn’t start allowing cyber charter schools until 2002, and while they seemed a minor piece of the public education landscape at first, they have become the bane of local school boards, with complaints the funding system for cyber charters siphons more money from districts than the online schools need, and in a very uneven fashion.

Mahle watched as classroom technology exploded, with districts now expected to provide a laptop to every student in every grade, a high-tech digital white board in every classroom, a robust district web network that will help educate students while keeping them safe, and an online cyber option.

Speaking of safety, consider how complex the school security landscape has become since the 1999 Columbine shootings exploded the secure school myth. Since then school shootings have become far to common. Districts have locked doors, set up security vestibules, hardened classrooms for potential lockdowns, and installed metal detectors and security cameras. And the technology keeps improving, leaving districts scrambling to find enough money for upgrades as threats become more varied.

Mahle stayed on the board long enough to navigate the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Even as the worst moments of shuttered schools and frustrating hybrid learning fade, big changes continue, including implementing physical changes to buildings, better preparing for online-learning when needed, and grappling with the learning loss and emotional impact many students endured.

And he got a taste of the new push — mostly by conservatives — to bring the culture wars to school board meetings, challenging mask mandates during the pandemic and questioning whether Critical Race Theory is taught (it’s not) or how Social Emotional Learning is implemented (a more valid concern).

To all of that, add the turbulence Hanover Area went through — a board member agreeing to plead guilty to accepting a bribe, an over-payment to transportation company run by parents of a board member, discovery of questionable accounting by a departed business manager, and a stretch of instability in the superintendent’s office — and Mahle’s tenure seems like several lifetimes of work.

Yet the man continued to serve. He grappled with everything that came his way, rarely showing anger, and always quick to show pride in the accomplishments of district staff and — even more — district students. One may question whether he handled every situation in the best way possible — we are all subject to such scrutiny. But one cannot question the time and commitment he gave to the district, or the upbeat determination he exhibited by showing up for meetings even while facing serious health concerns.

In all these ways Mahle did not simply serve Hanover Area School District. He is a reminder of what all those who decide to run for school board seats face.

And they do it for free.