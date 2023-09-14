🔊 Listen to this

It may not strike some people as one of the most uplifting stories in recent weeks, but the importance of Matt Balliet signing his family farm into the Luzerne County Farmland Preservation Program cannot be understated, or overvalued. Balliet and his family deserve high praise for assuring the 54 acres, bought by his great-great grandfather William Saams in March 27, 1880, will remain farmland in perpetuity.

The mere fact that the farm has survived for an impressive six generations with Balliet’s son promising to continue the family tradition impresses in by itself. The accomplishment is all the greater considering the location. Butler Township — and for that matter the whole Butler-Conyngham-Sugarloaf valley North of Hazleton — was once mostly farmland or forest, but proved such an appealing location that rural development was all but inevitable. The lure of getting a good dollar for your small patch of farmland doubtless contributed to the loss of numerous crop fields. Balliet said he has rejected a steady stream of offers by those eager to convert the farm into residential developments.

And as has been pointed out many times in this space, once farmland is lost, it tends to be lost for good. America may have become highly productive with agri-business farming operations, particularly in the midwest, but there has always been a risk of putting your eggs — figuratively and in the case of chicken and egg farms almost literally — in one basket (remember the spike in egg prices last year?). A diverse system of small farms, as is the case in much of Pennsylvania, tends to be more resilient against big threats like Avian flu or some variation of crop blight.

Pennsylvania has been resistant to the mega-farm approach to agriculture. Doubtless topology has a big part in this. Except for a few select areas where fields can theoretically stretch toward the visible horizon, our farms are by necessity cut out of smaller opportunities where the land is flat enough long enough to make farming profitable.

According to the Nature Conservancy website, Pennsylvania has 7.3 million acres of land split among 52,000 farms. That’s an average of about 140 acres per farm. By comparison, Indiana farms average 264 acres, Iowa averaged 359, Illinois 375, and Texas 411.

And while Pennsylvania is often considered not only an industrial state, but one of the rust belt states where industry boomed and declined, the reality has always been that agriculture makes up a big part of our economy: About $83.8 billion a year in direct economic impact, according to the Nature Conservancy, providing 280,500 jobs.

Dairy farming, by the way, is the largest agricultural industry in the state. While Balliet raises cattle, they are for beef not milk. He also works the land growing grain.

The program provides a payment in exchange for promising to keep the acreage as a farm in perpetuity. Most of the money comes from the state. Balliet’s land is the 37th farm to be protected under this system since the county program launched in 2000.

The only downside to this story is the lack of funding to make it succeed even more. As noted in a Wednesday story by staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes, Balliet applied in 2018. The demand for farm preservation in the county is encouraging, with 22 more farms on the list. In August Gov. Josh Shapiro announced $8.64 million for the farm preservation program, none of it earmarked for Luzerne County.

We are heartened by the administration’s commitment to saving farmland. We are grateful the Balliet family opted to go that route and was chosen for the program. And we hope the state will continue to find funds to secure more acres in Luzerne County as forever farms.

– Times Leader