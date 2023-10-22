🔊 Listen to this

Children beaming while lugging a favorite pumpkin, families giggling their way through corn mazes, bales of hay just for the fun of it, cool crisp air and leaves swirling in the breeze. Loving autumn in Northeast Pennsylvania is as easy as stepping out the door, taking a deep breath and looking around.

There can be little doubt we are at peak leaf peeping time for our region, and heading out to a favorite trail, a lakeside bench or a country drive makes more sense now, visually, than any time of the year. This is it, the narrow window of wonder, when our remarkable mix of hardwoods shift to all their autumnal splendor.

And as we point out in this space every year because it’s genuinely important to appreciate: When it comes to fall foliage, we are quite literally among the luckiest people on earth. A perennial quote from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources explains why:

“Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world. Only three regions of the world support deciduous forests that display fall autumn color: eastern North America; the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe; northeastern China and northern Japan. Forests in other regions are either tropical or dominated by conifers.”

And if for some reason you doubt our claim that autumn colors are in their prime, feel free to check the DCNR Fall Foliage Report at dcnr.pa.gov, with a handy (autumnal) color-coded county-by-county map. For the week of Oct. 19-25, Luzerne County is orange, designating that the leaves are at “best color.”

Of course, you could also just look out a window at a nearby hillside, or at a tree along the street. Odds are high you’ll spot some striking hues.

And remember that this peak time of breath-taking color can be both fickle and short-lived. A bad weather day can rob you of an opportunity to get out and enjoy it, and the best of the show can be gone in a matter of days. There is, relatively speaking very little opportunity to see what’s out there right now.

If you want a sample without leaving home, one option is a short video shot with the Times Leader drone, Leader 1, along Harvey’s Creek in Plymouth Township earlier this week. You can find it on our website timesleader.com under videos or just go to the Times Leader YouTube channel.

But the video, or all the photos of colorful forest canopies you may be seeing on social media, pale when compared to the real deal. Don’t look at them and figure you’ve had your fill of fall’s prodigious palette. Take them instead as invitations.

Pick a day, even an hour or at least a lunchtime, when the weather is amenable, and find your way outdoors with intent to simply enjoy what nature is providing.

Fall, some studies tell us, is a “Temporal landmark,” a change that can motivate us to accomplish more (think of how you may have approached the start of a new school year with promises to really succeed this time). A posting on verywellmind.com points out the cooler temps and bright foliage can encourage us instinctively to spend more time in nature, which is pretty well documented as a way to improve “happiness, well-being, relationships and sense of having a life purpose.”

Sure, there’s all that. But you know what else makes it worth heading outdoors to see the foliage?

It’s just so incredibly beautiful.

– Times Leader