Let Pocono Daytripper be your guide on the Pocono Wine Trail. The rich sedimentary soils of the Pocono Mountains make an ideal location for wine making. Pocono DayTripper provides excellent service and an abundant selection of flavors as you taste and enjoy the finest local wines. Relax and go at your own pace- Pocono DayTripper is at your service with a safe, comfortable, convenient ride. Reservations are required and must be at least 21 with a valid ID. Tours take place on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Date: Now through November 29

Location: Pocono DayTripper (Stroudsburg)