Each Monday staff writer Ed Lewis contributes a “Look Back” article recounting a news story from old Times Leader issues. This week’s offering: An effort in 1922 to include a horse track in plans for the under development Kirby Park.

You can get an instant feel for how things were back then in the opening paragraph. The notion was pushed by the “Wilkes-Barre Riding and Driving Club.” The very existence of such a hybrid entity — cars and horses celebrated together by one group of aficionados — speaks to a different era.

According to a posting on oldmagazinearticles.com, there were about 7.5 million cars in the entire United States in 1922. But then, there were only 48 states, up from 46 in 1911 (New Mexico and Arizona were admitted in 1912).Henry Ford had already introduced the Model T in 1908, and would gain widespread attention with the Model A in 1927.

Indeed, the “Roaring 20s” included a big surge in roaring automobile engines, with the number of registered drivers almost tripling by the end of the decade, to 23 million according to ushistory.org. It probably seemed like a lot back then, but would be a drop in the bucket today — statista.com reports there were some 283.4 million vehicles registered in the U.S. in 2022.

So, yeah, somewhere between the 1922 lobbying for a horse track in Kirby Park and today, driving and riding clubs pretty much went their separate ways.

As the story in Monday’s edition pointed out, the club’s attempts to accommodate horses in the park failed, and the members abandoned the idea just 12 days after an article reporting the effort in the Wilkes-Barre Record (a morning publication that merged with the Times Leader Evening News after the 1972 Agnes flood).

The Riding and Driving Club itself had been re-formed in 1922, restoring an entity that had existed in the 1880s and 1890s. As a point of reference, while there were 7.5 million cars across the country in 1922, statista reports there were about 8,000 (yes, just three zeros) in 1900.

The club’s rationale? The 1922 article reports it “asks for only what is right and just in putting in its claim for a half-mile track to permit the enjoyment of their chosen sport in rivalry to the mania for speed.”

“Kirby Park offers ideal facilities for horseback riding and many equestrians have taken advantage of this opportunity for real outdoor sport of the most beneficial type,” the story continued. “So near to the city and yet away from automobile traffic, horse lovers who don’t live in the frontier countryside have come to enjoy the benefits of the open space.”

And in an overt nod to the sexism of the era, the story fondly recalled that “Back in the 1880s and 1890s, Wilkes-Barre was known far and wide as the home of many beautiful and well-known women riders,” then bemoaned the changing times. “But the younger generation have favored the automobile. So the reorganization of the Wilkes-Barre Riding and Driving Club to bring back horse riding as a hobby remains plausible for a horse track,”

City dwellers may wistfully wonder if it would still be plausible today. Perhaps a small operation offering guided horse rides along a dedicated path — the wooded, historic Olmstead Trail comes to mind. A rustic retreat available in the heavily urbanized Wyoming Valley. A savvy entrepreneur could create school packages for our many students, leisurely informational tours pointing out the remains of the nigh-legendary Olmstead park, or even equine therapy for those with special needs who could benefit from the vestibular movement and sensation of body position as each hoof hits the ground.

Ah, as they say, “If dreams were horses …”

