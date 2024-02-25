🔊 Listen to this

Homelessness continues to be a problem throughout the country, and the Wyoming Valley is no different.

You don’t need to look any further than Jen Learn-Andes’s story in the Wednesday edition of the Times Leader to see that.

Learn-Andes reported the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, which operates the Wyoming Valley Levee, has asked Edwardsville police to address a homeless camp on levee property.

According to the report, the authority sent a letter to Edwardsville Police Chief David Souchick requesting assistance and granting police permission to enter authority property at any time to enforce law violations, such as trespassing, illegal lodging, public intoxication, drug possession and alcohol consumption.

Christopher Belleman, executive director of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority that operates the levee, told Souchick he or another authority representative will appear at any legal proceeding necessary to assist in prosecuting arrests.

Kingston resident Gerald Reisinger, who helps feed and assist the riverfront homeless, told the authority that be believes drug dealers are infiltrating and “terrorizing” homeless encampments in the wooded swath between the levee and Susquehanna River.

These are issues that affect the quality of life for everyone living in the Wyoming Valley.

And while we applaud Belleman and the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority for being proactive and addressing the issue, we are also concerned about what real effect police action can have on the problem.

Once Edwardsville police move into the area and begin to make arrests, those living in the camp will simply move to a different area.

Maybe one just over the tracks — literally — in Wilkes-Barre on the portion of the levee system in Kirby Park.

And when the City of Wilkes-Barre, decides to “clean out” that area, you can take a good guess as to what will happen then.

Until someone decides to address the reasons Wyoming Valley residents have ended up calling the area between the levee and the Susquehanna River home, we will continue to see homeless camps sprout up.

It’s time that our leaders at all levels — city and borough, county, state and federal — dig in to finding long lasting solutions to the causes of homelessness.

Without a concerted effort, we’ll just keep seeing those living in these camps being chased from one place to another.

