🔊 Listen to this

Some have described leap day (today, Feb. 29) as a “wrinkle in time,” a bit of a quirk that lets a select few either boast of or lament being born on the date. We’ve also seen it referred to as a “calendar hack,” a trick used to avoid “calendrical drift” created by a simple fact: It actually takes the earth 365.24219 days to orbit the sun — the official measure of a year.

That’s roughly a quarter of a day each year, but it would add up without a leap day every four years (with a truly obtuse exception to be explained anon). As an Associated Press story noted, after a few hundred years without leap day summer would be in November. Thus the term calendrical drift, because things we deem as fixed in the calendar would just drift further and further away from where they are now. Christmas, as a practical matter, really would eventually be in what is now July; forget about trying to plot Easter).

The old Julian Calendar tried to avoid that by including a Leap Day every four years, but there were problems (their measure of a year was off by 11 minutes) that ultimately led to having too many Leap Days over long stretches (hundreds of years). The Gregorian calendar, which dates back to 1582, tried to fix that. The AP article explained it thus:

The Gregorian calendar “adds leap days in years divisible by four, unless the year is also divisible by 100. To make matters even more confusing, a leap day is still added in years divisible by 400.”

History.com gives a slightly simpler explanation, maybe. The Gregorian calendar “kept Leap Day but accounted for the inaccuracy by eliminating it on centurial years not divisible by 400 (1700, 1800, and 1900 were not leap years, but 2000 was).

So yeah, an “obtuse exception,” as promised.

What do you do with Leap Day this year? There’s a seriously outdated tradition that it’s the one day a woman can propose marriage to a man. History.com says it may have started in Ireland and found its way to England, where the British decided that if a man rejected a woman’s proposal, he owed her several pairs of fine gloves. So if you’re female, need some gloves and know a man who will say no, today’s’ your day.

You could try to get your hands on the ninth edition of La Bougie du Sapeur, a French humor broadsheet published on Leap Day and billed as the world’s least frequently produced newspaper.

Or you could make a rush trip to Anthony Texas, which apparently teamed with Anthony, New Mexico across the shared state border to become “Leap Year Capital of the World.” The website leapyearfestival.com says the Texas side is holding a Leap Year Festival this year — not on Leap Day, though. It’s slated for March 1 and 2.

Go figure.

If you were actually born Feb. 29, or just want to see more information than you could likely ever want about Leap Year and Leap Year events, try visiting leapyearday.com. If you qualify, you can even join “The Honor Society of Leap Year.”

If a trip to Texas, a French-language newspaper or a website dedicated to all things Leap Year are not on your list of things to try, you’ve got one other option.

Call it Thursday and move on.

— Times Leader