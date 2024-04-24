Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Property 1: 44 Susquehanna Avenue, Dallas, PA 18612
- Price: $299,900
- Description: This home in Dallas, PA, offers a blend of modern amenities and classic charm. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this spacious residence spans across 2,680 square feet, providing ample space for comfortable living.
- Features:
-
- Welcoming front porch
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Cozy living room with a fireplace
- Formal dining room for hosting gatherings
- Master suite with a private bathroom
- Finished basement for additional living space
- Deck overlooking the backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining
- Location: Situated in a neighborhood in Dallas, PA, residents can enjoy the tranquility of suburban living while still being close to shopping, dining, and recreational amenities.
Property 2: 110 Bunyon Springs Court, Drums, PA 18222
- Price: $299,900
- Description: Nestled in the community of Drums, PA, this home offers comfortable living in a picturesque setting. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this home features modern upgrades and spacious interiors spread over 2,000 square feet.
- Features:
-
- Open-concept living area with abundant natural light
- Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Master suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
- Two additional generously-sized bedrooms
- Convenient second-floor laundry room
- Attached two-car garage
- Deck overlooking the scenic backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining
- Location: Located in Drums, PA, residents can enjoy the serenity of rural living while still being within easy reach of major highways, schools, and outdoor recreational opportunities.
Property 3: 331 Moss Street, Plymouth, PA 18651 (Multi-Family)
- Price: $299,000
- Description: Investors or those seeking additional income opportunities will appreciate this well-maintained multi-family property in Plymouth, PA. This property consists of two spacious units, each featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, offering a total of 2,240 square feet of living space.
- Features:
-
- Two separate units with private entrances
- Updated kitchens with modern appliances
- Spacious living areas and bedrooms
- Off-street parking for residents
- Laundry facilities in each unit
- Covered porch and backyard space for outdoor enjoyment
- Location: Conveniently located in Plymouth, PA, this property offers easy access to local amenities, schools, and transportation, making it an attractive option for tenants.