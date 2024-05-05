🔊 Listen to this

We’ve heard the complaint time and time again.

We have never believed it for a second mind you, but yet the we continue to hear.

“There is nothing to do in this area,” is the lament.

Nothing could be further from the truth in our opinion.

In fact, we really believe that our little corner of Luzerne County is rocking, so much so we were tempted to use the word literally in this editorial. (Alas, we tempered our enthusiasm with the knowledge that it would have been grammatically incorrect.)

But just take a look at the last couple of weeks in the Wyoming Valley if you don’t believe us.

On Friday, the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz kicked off a weekend-long celebration of jazz music.

Staff writer Sam Zavada was on hand for the opening ceremony when the Joe Michaels Trio filled the F.M. Kirby Center’s Chandelier Lobby with some sweet, sweet jazz.

Sam was sure to remind us all that Wilkes-Barre was home to the very first jazz festival in the United States, so evidently there’s been plenty to do in the Wyoming Valley for quite some time.

Friday night’s performance was just one of several sprinkled throughout downtown Wilkes-Barre. In fact, depending on what time you are reading this, you may still be able to enjoy the jazz brunch scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion.

You’re not quite a jazz aficionado, you say? That’s OK. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown had an announcement on Thursday that might pique your interested.

Brown announced at a Public Square press conference that for the second year in a row the city would hold a free concert in August on the square.

Last year, the classic rock group The Guess Who brought several thousand music lovers to the downtown for a free show. And even though the group included only one original member, those of us that were lucky enough to be on hand thoroughly enjoyed the show.

This year, as staff writer Margaret Roarty told us in a story in Friday’s paper, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will headline the free show on Aug. 16. Wilkes-Barre may not have been built on rock-n-roll, but we bet you for one night it will feel like it was.

“We’re really excited,” Brown said.

So are we.

Of course, let’s not forget the Rockin’ on the River series of concerts.

That series will see free concerts at the River Common at Millennium Circle, starting July 12 and running for three straight Fridays. These shows have been drawing fantastic crowds since their inception.

And all that is just a small part of what the Luzerne County has to offer.

We haven’t even mentioned the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, who look to be one of the best teams in minor league baseball this year, or the great many opportunities to take advantage of outdoor activities NEPA offers. (Be sure to check out Sam’s story on Page 1A of this edition about the recently opened Seven Tubs Recreation Area.)

Or how about the Keystone State Games for those of you who appreciated a little competition with your recreation?

And there’s more. … Much, much more. You can check out our special “Summer in the City” section for a ton of fun things to do just in downtown Wilkes-Barre this summer. (You can find the section, under the special sections tab on our website.

So next time you hear someone say there’s nothing to do in the Wyoming Valley or Luzerne County, do us all a favor. Tell them just how wrong they are.

We would do it, but we’ve got a concert we have to get to.

– Times Leader