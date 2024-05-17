🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds, by the truckload, to the Hanover Area School District baseball game pitting Life Skills students against sixth graders from Memorial Elementary school. With the exception of the COVID-19 interruption in 2020, this fine display of camaraderie has occurred annually since 2016, and remains one of several examples of how to not only evoke the smiles of youngsters who may grapple with special needs throughout the school year, but also lets them better interact with fellow students.

Coal to two incidents of threats to local media, one against a WNEP-TV reporter/anchor, and one against a Times Leader reporter. We certainly appreciate how news stories can impact personal lives, and work hard to be fair, but disturbing emails and death threats in voice mail messages cross a line. Despite what some prominent politicians and pundits allege, local reporters do not follow some mandate dictated from high above in performing their jobs. Much like those in any other profession, they strive to get their work right, learn from their mistakes, struggle with tough decisions and do their best.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre City for approval of upgrades intended to make Kirby Park more accessible to those with disabilities. Plans include installation of Americans with Disability Act-compliant pathways, new ADA curb cuts and ramps, and ADA-designated parking areas. The cost is expected to be $25,000, but the value of these sorts of modest changes can’t be overstated. For those who can get around just fine the park may already seem pretty accessible thanks to the relatively flat terrain, but if you are in a wheelchair or otherwise physically struggling, even small things like gravel or dirt paths, grass (no matter how well maintained) can become insurmountable blockades to enjoying this jewel of open public space.

Coal, yet again, to another spate of reported gunfire. A Wyoming Borough man was charged with firing shot into an occupied vehicle during a domestic disturbance last week. Hanover Township police responded to shots fired at an occupied apartment and several parked vehicles in the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. Reaching for firearms should be a last resort in self-defense, nothing more.

Diamonds to the Harrisburg nabobs who have finally seen the wisdom in banning nearly all uses of handheld cellphones while driving. In the past, we’ve urged such an overdue proscription. Modern technology makes it possible to use a phone without tying up one hand, and banning hand use is the minimum we can do to combat the plague of distracted driving. In most cases we would all be better served by turning phones off or at least setting them out of reach so we had to pull over to use them. It may be hard for many to recall, but we got along fine driving without any sort of phone for decades, allowing people to not only stay a little more focused on the dangers of being behind a wheel but to enjoy the ride if they want to. But no-phone driving seems to be a pipe dream (proving again that we have become dependent on things our ancestors never even though of needing), and as such a hand-held ban is a simple, logical option.

Coal to all those who will inevitably mutter the mantra “If it’s the Fine Arts Fiesta, it must be raining.” Yes, it almost always rains at least a bit during the annual tribute to local artists, but we defy those who focus on that fact to find any consecutive four-day stretch in May — in any year — not marred by at least some precipitation. We’re not saying four days of sunshine in May doesn’t happen, but it is uncommon here. More importantly, trying to denigrate the impressive Fiesta by citing unpredictable weather is a textbook example of how correlation is not always (or even very often) proof of causation. Pick a few dry hours and visit the Fiesta. It’s well worth it.