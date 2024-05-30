🔊 Listen to this

Sunday’s page one dive into the plight of a Wyoming Area Special Education student exposed an immediate difficulty for a specific family. Bill Norton had expected his 21-year-old son would be eligible for one more year of public school, but had that option abruptly ripped away by a May 16 Commonwealth Court ruling.

At a recent meeting, Norton told the School Board both his life and that of his son, who attends the Graham Academy through the district Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for the student, were upended by the dramatic shift. Norton and his son expected this was the penultimate school year, and that the student would be returning in the fall for a final year before graduating. Suddenly, graduation is around the corner.

“It’s obviously a time sensitive matter,” Norton said, “I have two weeks to figure out what to do.”

As Sunday’s story explained, this is a textbook example of government bureaucracy gone sideways, turning a well-intentioned law designed to help special needs students into a garrote chocking off expected support.

Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, students with an IEP for special needs are entitled to a public education “through” the age of 21. Generally, this has meant that district’s “aged out” a student the school year they turned 21. A lawsuit filed against the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) alleged a student’s federal rights were violated when that student was cut off from services before turning 22. As part of a settlement agreement, PDE changed the age out policy in August of last year.

Another suit was filed challenging the procedures PDE used in changing the policy, and on May 16 a Commonwealth Court struck down the rule change, leading to Norton getting a notice that another year of education was off the table. Complicating matters, PDE filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court, then sent out a memo noting the Commonwealth Court’s decision is “stayed pending resolution of the appeal or further order of court.”

Wyoming Area Superintendent Jon Pollard framed it in a reasonably polite way when he said “I think we’re all victims of some changes that weren’t necessarily well thought out.” This was clearly an understatement. The series of events just described is almost the epitome of “SNAFU,” “Situation Normal, All (words we can’t repeat in a family newspaper).”

The easiest short-term action is for the state, or a court, and/or the federal Department of Education to put all the changes on hold until the red tape is untangled, then make a final ruling moving forward, giving districts and families enough time to prepare. But there is a much bigger issue exposed by this mess.

The law allowing special needs students to continue getting a public education until they are 21 is, or at least should be, a big help. For students, it affords some extra time and training to increase their ability to live autonomously; for parents and family it means more years to figure out the best course of action following graduation.

But in the end, it is still creates a cut-off age without creating any alternatives. The state and the nation have long relied on a patchwork of services for adults with special needs. And many of those services in turn depend on fickle funding sources. The system works best when the adults in need have parents or family determined to see loved ones get what is available. It generally fails when the adult with special needs is left totally in care of the courts and bureaucracy.

We don’t pretend to have answers. But we know the problem exists, and it behooves us as a society to figure out better ways to help every adult reach their fullest potential once they age out of public school support.