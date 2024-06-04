🔊 Listen to this

In the realm of real estate, finding a home that perfectly balances affordability and comfort can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But fear not, as we’ve scoured Northeastern Pennsylvania to uncover three hidden gems that promise both charm and value, all priced under $300,000.

1. 813 Centre Street, White Haven, PA 18661 Starting our journey in White Haven, this quaint single-family home nestled on Centre Street offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Priced just under $300,000, this property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ample living space spread across two floors. With its spacious backyard and proximity to local amenities, including nearby parks and shops, it’s the perfect place to call home for families or those seeking a peaceful retreat.

2. 99 N Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, PA 18708 Venturing to Shavertown, we encounter a unique opportunity with this multi-family property on North Pioneer Avenue. Priced just shy of $250,000, this investment property features two separate units, offering potential rental income or the flexibility to accommodate extended family living arrangements. Each unit includes its own distinct charm, with a total of four bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across the property. Located in a desirable neighborhood with easy access to schools and local conveniences, this property presents a promising prospect for savvy investors or homeowners seeking supplementary income.

3. 94 Penn Street, Kingston, PA 18704 Concluding our exploration in Kingston, we discover a cozy residence on Penn Street that embodies classic charm and modern convenience. Priced at an attractive $275,000, this single-family home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a beautifully landscaped yard, ideal for outdoor gatherings or quiet relaxation. With its updated interior, including a spacious kitchen and renovated bathrooms, this home offers the perfect blend of character and functionality. Situated in a sought-after neighborhood with easy access to schools, dining, and entertainment options, it presents an excellent opportunity for discerning buyers looking for affordability without sacrificing quality.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, finding a home under $300,000 doesn’t mean compromising on comfort or style. With these three properties, each offering its own unique appeal and value, prospective homeowners have the chance to find their perfect haven without breaking the bank.