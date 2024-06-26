🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is blessed with an impressive number of institutions of higher learning: Wilkes University, King’s College, Misericordia University, two Penn State campus locations, Luzerne County Community College and branches of several other schools both for profit and nonprofit. Which means we’ve had plenty of school presidents and academic leaders.

But Luzerne County Community College’s outgoing President Tom Leary has carved a niche of distinction — at the very least, through sheer longevity in an age when most people who manage to take charge of a local college or university often use the post as a stepping stone to bigger (or at least better-paying) positions elsewhere.

As noted in a Sunday personality profile by staff writer Bill O’Boyle, Leary, now 72, was installed as LCCC’s seventh president in February, 2008, and upon retirement at the end of this month will have held the post a bit more than 16 years.

And let’s put it out there in no uncertain terms: President of LCCC is one of the most politically fraught jobs in the county. The Board of Trustees is typically a who’s who of elected officials, business leaders and other movers and shakers. To skeptical, old-school journalists, this is a classic opportunity for back-scratching, vote swapping and closed-door deals.

In the past this news outlet has exposed such antics at LCCC. And there have been questions raised about how Leary’s successor, former state Sen. John Yudichak, got the nod to become the school’s eighth president, though he deserves to begin his tenure with the benefit of the doubt.

But one of the other distinctions of Leary’s tenure was a lack of overt political controversy. It seems unlikely he got through his 16 years without having to acquiesce to some pressures, but if so that’s to be expected when you serve at the convenience of a diverse and shifting group of trustees.

Most importantly, Leary seemed to grow nicely into the job. As Sunday’s story noted, the presidency was just his last title during half-a-century employed at LCCC, beginning with assistant director of admissions. We believe the evidence is clear that Leary increasingly steered the institution in good directions during his tenure at the top, developing an effective responsiveness to the changing needs of the community. Sunday’s piece listed many of those changes.

He fixed many flaws in the main campus’s aging infrastructure, including the (in)famous steps from the main parking lot to the campus near the Admissions Center Building. For years the elongated steps disrupted the natural stride of students, visitors and staff. In 2022 Leary cut the ribbon on a new version more amenable to the average human gait.

But he oversaw much more than that, of course: The Public Safety Training Institute, the Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Institute, the Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza Registered Nurse Health Sciences Center, new and/or expanded campus branches here and in several neighboring counties, a Walk of Honor and the Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center, to name a few.

Leary always kept a eye on expanding agreements with area colleges and universities to guarantee LCCC credits would transfer smoothly and fully. He increased “early college” opportunities allowing high school students to earn college credits. And he regularly added or changed offerings, both in degree and non-degree programs, to meet specific regional job training demands.

“It’s about being around people and helping so many lives,” Leary said.

Be skeptical if you must, but we believe his actions over the years have backed up that promise. We thank him, and wish him well.