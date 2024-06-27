🔊 Listen to this

Journey under the starts on the Lehigh River. Moonlight Rafting Adventures provide a nighttime outdoor experience like no other. Take off at sundown to explore the river under a midsummer moon. Travel down eights miles of the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe, PA. A guide will both accompany you in your raft to help you navigate through the moonlit rapids and keep you on course. Fireflies and glow sticks on your raft provide helpful light for your voyage, as well as the moon and stars! Finally, when you return from your expedition, get cozy by the bonfire, roast some marshmallows, and enjoy a glass or two of wine.