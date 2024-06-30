🔊 Listen to this

A Friday story on the front of the feature section may have seemed innocuous enough: It was about a short hiking event at Ricketts Glen State Park. What made it unusual was the target participants. Dubbed “Hike It Baby,” the 1.6-mile walk along a stroller-friendly Beach Trail was intended for pregnant couples and families with babies.

Environmental education specialist Rhiannon Summers is expecting a baby, due in August, and figured that her love of outdoor excursions need not be curtailed. “I thought, why not make it a program?” Summers explained, and a new opportunity was born.

Which is actually something that happens all the time at Pennsylvania’s state parks. The employees routinely devise new programs to fit a special occasion, or tailor one to a specific audience, or just adapt ongoing programs with a dab of creativity.

Penn’s Woods is profoundly blessed with a generous and diverse state park system, and the parks, in turn, are often crewed by men and women who know the natural assets and who do a solid job giving the rest of us good reason to visit. With summer in full swing, we heartily encourage you to consider a few of the options listed here, or better yet make it a habit to visit the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website periodically at dcnr.pa.gov to get a full list of opportunities.

From yoga to archery to bird watching and exploring the night sky, here are a few upcoming programs at just two parks in our area.

AT RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK in Red Rock:

Fly Fishing Meet Up, noon to 2 p.m. July 2. Meet at the Western Boat Launch at Ricketts Glen State Park to learn the basics of fly fishing with PA Fish and Boat Commission staff. No fishing license needed. Registration required by emailing Allan Schreffler at [email protected] or by calling 570-477-2206.

Tremendous Trees, learn to identify trees at Ricketts Glen State Park, 2 to 3 p.m. July 3. Meet at the Amphitheatre in the park.

Pennsylvania Bald Eagles, learn about our national symbol and how they came back from the brink of extinction, 10 to 11 a.m. July 4 at the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park.

Yoga on the Beach. Join instructor Tawnia Converse for yoga on Lake Jean Beach at Ricketts Glen State Park, 9 to 10 a.m. July 5. Bring your own mat or towel. Register by emailing [email protected] or call 570-477-7780.

Explore Archery. Designed for beginner archers, 12 and older. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 5. Park and meet at the Visitor Center at Ricketts Glen State Park.

Hike It Baby. A gentle walk for pregnant couples and families with babies. Older siblings welcome, and the trail is stroller friendly. Park at Beach Lot #1 or #2 and meet in front of the Beach House 3:30 p.m. July 6. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 570-477-7780.

Evening Bird Walk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Ricketts Glen State Park. Meet at the Hayfields in the park. Bring good boots and your own bug spray.

AND AT FRANCES SLOCUM STATE PARK in Kingston Township:

Live Animal Show. 1 p.m. July 6 at the campground amphitheater at Frances Slocum State Park. The Pocono Wildlife Center will bring animal ambassadors. You are invited to bring your own seating.

Butterflies for Little Learners, 10 a.m. July 13 at the campground amphitheater. Designed for ages 3 to 5. Little ones and their grownups will learn about butterflies and moths through hands-on activities, stories and crafts.

Night Sky Tour, 9 p.m. July 20 at Frances Slocum State Park. Weather permitting, members of the Lackawanna Astronomical Society will be on hand with their expertise and telescopes to share the night sky with us. Meet at pavilion #3.