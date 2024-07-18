🔊 Listen to this

And what of Ellen Webster Palmer?

“Breaker Boys” may be in the past, but they serve as stark reminder of how cruel our thirst for wealth and power gets. Often pre-teens, they gulped coal dust into their child-sized lungs for 10-hours a day cleaning rocks from burnable anthracite, hunched like slave oarsmen in ancient Roman galleys.

Except there’s nothing ancient about the horrid practice. Scarcely a century ago, right here in the green hills and valleys of Luzerne County, they worked by the scores for wages as scant as 45-cents-a-day. And the job served as apprenticeship to more dangerous yet equally demeaning futures; as they aged, they toiled deeper in the mines, living in company towns, indebted to company stores, strangers to the wealth and comfort enjoyed by company owners.

Ellen Webster Palmer envisioned a better world, not just for the “breaker boys,” and the young door watchers sitting in the dark all day to open and close passages for mine cars, and the “spraggers” who raced along side speeding carts to jam the wheels with wooden sticks to stop them. She saw a better world for everyone through education.

In 1892 Palmer founded the Boys Industrial Association. Several hundred boys received training in carpentry, basket making, wood working and other occupations, as well as access to a library and reading room.

“Every boy represents a human soul,” she is quoted as saying, “a character forming for eternity. The life for the next few years will decide his future… Many a man who beats his life out behind prison bars is a victim of misdirected energy. Truly, the wealth of a nation is its children.”

A New York native transplanted here by marriage to a prominent Wilkes-Barre attorney, she clearly saw that exploitation of children for today’s profit robs us of tomorrow’s prosperity. It is a timeless lesson, and while Ellen Webster Palmer may not have risen to the fame of other child labor reformers, she mattered powerfully here. The value of her efforts with the BIA cannot be understated. Lives changed because of her insight and efforts. Lives changed for generations.

In 1921 a marble statue was sculpted in commemoration, a striking and simple image of her, a book in hand, with two lads looking not like beaten down breaker boys but like youngsters seeing a brighter future in her face. The three of them stood near the county courthouse for decades, deteriorating at the hands of man, weather and time. Around 2007 it was removed, and people periodically asked, What of Ellen Webster Palmer?

She was being stored, we learned, at Baut studios, with the hope of recovery and a return to public prominence dangling for years. But the county lacked the funds, shelving proposals while citing budget deficits that piled debt into the hundreds of millions. Every time a suggested solution for Palmer’s plight rose, more pressing demands swatted it down.

There was one clever idea that never developed: Setting the statue up, as is, inside the courthouse as a sort of impetus for a fund-raising effort. At one point, the Baut studio experts questioned if the cost of restoration was worth it: The marble has fissures, the heads had been knocked off by vandals and re-attached, the grand lady’s nose was missing. And at about 1,200 pounds, even once repaired the cost of moving would be steep.

This week preliminary efforts to earmark funds for 07/18/24 happened again. It requires full County Council approval, but it got out of committee. We hope it gets serious consideration. And if it is approved, we humbly suggest the statue’s new hope might be better indoors, away from the weather and vandals.

What of Ellen Webster Palmer? Perhaps it’s time, at last, for an answer.