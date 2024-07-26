🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to state grants for two local libraries: $131,000 for Wilkes-Barre’s Osterhout Free Library to install a restroom in the children’s wing, and $150,000 for the Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Library to offset costly asbestos removal. This space has long extolled the value of our libraries despite rapidly changing times, and these two grants target opposite ends of the spectrum: Improving opportunities for children learning the use of libraries at Osterhout, and securing the future of archives kept at the Bishop library.

Coal to the Nanticoke man accused of shoving a police officer and causing a serious knee injury after being stopped for suspected drunk driving. It’s one thing to voice some anger or even protest the judgment of your own sobriety during such a stop, but it’s a different thing entirely to get physical. This is particularly pointless — and dangerous — during a DUI stop. The law is pretty explicit about the sequence of events that should take place, with very reliable and time-tested methods to measure the level of alcohol in a system. If you’re sure you are under the limit, get tested. If you know you drank too much, face the piper. Risking injury to an officer, or yourself, is senseless.

Diamonds to Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo and her management team for promising no county real estate tax increase for the 2025 budget, and for advising mangers to freeze spending requests in upcoming budget submissions. We suspect that this promise of no tax increase, much like the many local school district budgets in Luzerne County that avoided any increase, is partly fueled by the infusion of federal money over the last few years in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it prompted, but we believe it is also a sign that the economy continues to be healthy enough to feed government coffers and, more importantly, that county management is wisely allocating what it already has. Kudos all around.

Coal to Ruben Suquilanda of Wilkes-Barre, who admitted to hiding a trail camera to secretly record a woman in her bedroom. The admission came in a guilty plea to invasion of privacy during a Luzerne County Court hearing. Court records say he previously worked with the woman, and wanted to date her, routinely stopping at her house with gifts. It may seem overly obvious, but hidden cameras planted in a woman’s private space is more than a big “don’t in dating efforts, it is a red flag that a line has been crossed, both morally and legally.

Diamonds both appropriately and redundantly, to the Diamond City Partnership for earning a “Townie Award” for Public Space improvements during the Pennsylvania Downtown Center’s annual statewide awards gala. The award specifically cites the improvements to the Public Square performance area. Long-time residence may recall the space relied on a portable trailer stage that was destroyed in a storm, replaced by a rental and ultimately rendered unnecessary with construction of permanent stage area that visibly fits the venerable space.