Once again the Monday “Look Back” weekly feature by staff writer Ed Lewis drew attention to something few of us in this region are likely to think about, but should. To quote the opening:

“Believed to be the only Confederate soldier in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Patrick Barrett Nealon died at the age of 94 inside his home at 74 Gaylord Ave., Plymouth, on Aug. 9, 1935.”

The accompanying image of Nealon certainly did not suggest a “rebel.” Short cropped, neatly set hair and a mustache that flowed into a long, beard tapering to an elegant point, could have been any older gentleman of the era.

And, as the story went on, that seems very much what he was.

Despite fighting for the other side during the Civil War, Nealon was known as a prestigious member of society taking part in Memorial Day and Armistice services throughout the Wyoming Valley and constructed many buildings and homes in Plymouth.

Other details from the story of his passing suggest nothing of conflict, confrontation, or a past of fighting for a side that favored slavery. Three days before his death, Nealon had been in New York City to pick up his daughter, Elizabeth, a teacher at the Davenport High School, who had visited France for several weeks.

An immigrant from Ireland, Nealon seems to have come into fighting for the South by dint of employment opportunity and little more. While he arrived at the age of 7 in the United States with his parents, they settled in Carbondale while at some point he went to work on a Georgia Plantation. He was 20 when the plantation owner suggested he enlist with the Confederate Army.

He did so, serving in the cavalry until Union Gen. William Sherman’s march from Atlanta to Savannah Georgia in 1864.

It’s what happened after the Civil War that bears remembering today, in a country ripping itself apart over partisan politics, with some people threatening (and even committing) violence that simply must not stand. Nealon came back to Pennsylvania, settled in Plymouth, married a Carbondale lass, and developed a successful contractor and building business.

He was not only welcomed back, upon his death the stint with the Confederate Army seemed irrelevant: As Union army veterans with the Conyngham Post No. 27 of the Grand Army of the Public held annual remembrances with parades and dinners in May, Nealon was invited and took part in the festivities.

Of course, the years after the Civil War were not all easy reconciliation and back-to-normal living, not by a long shot. But the lesson from the neglected history of Patrick Barrett Nealon is timelessly invaluable, and a perfect example of why stepping away from the heat of present debates to recall how things happened in the past, at least occassionally, can and even should be prologue.

Nealon left Ireland to settle here, then left again to work in the deep south. He fought for secession from the union, over an issue where the Confederacy was clearly on the wrong side of history (and please don’t say it wasn’t about slavery, but about state rights. It was about state rights to practice slavery, and that is a distinction without a difference).

Yet when all was done, he came back north to marry and build a life with those who would have been his enemies during the war, contributing to the growth of the region, accepted for what he became and did, not for what he had been.

The nation would be a better place if we remember such an attitude more often, both in our personal and family lives, and in our partisan political battles.