March 30, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Wolf closes Pa. schools indefinitely

Pennsylvania’s schools will remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon amid news that more counties have been placed under stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In our region, Carbon and Schuylkill now are under those orders, as well as Dauphin and Cumberland counties in the midstate. Twenty-six counties are under stay-at-home orders, including Luzerne and Lackawanna, and those orders have been extended through April 30.

The announcements also come at a time when Luzerne County has seen a spike in cases — there were 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases here as of Monday, up 65 from Sunday. Luzerne County also has recorded its third death.

