Our view: There is no one else quite like a mother

May 9, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” — George Eliot

Only one person arrives before any other. Only one knows you before you open your eyes the first time, before you even have eyes. Only one breathes for you — lives for you — before your first breath.

Another may offer greater guidance at key moments of life-altering decisions, or provide a desperately needed embrace in a dire instant of isolation, or a lend proverbial shoulder to cry on when the soul collapses.

But only one shared the burden and joy of your life before you met any others who now share it.

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” — Erich Fromm

Motherhood screams prosaic: The drudgery of diapers, cleaning, shopping, cooking, clothes-washing, healing, chauffeuring; the juggling of encouragement and caution, praising and scolding, and conflicting commitments to career, companions and family.

Motherhood exposes human imperfection under the harshest light of expectations. We do not all love from a bottomless heart, we do not all care more for those we bore than for ourselves. Errors abound great and small, tragic and trivial.

But motherhood transcends even poetry by its incontrovertible nature, by the very act of conception and carriage to term, by the decision to alter every aspect of personal life for this other person. It remains the one human act so distinct only those who bear a child can hope to really know it, so unique even those sharing the experience are ultimately on their own.

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” — Cardinal Meymillod

Today, many must mark Mother’s Day with the aching difference of isolation: a phone call instead of a face-to-face, a video chat instead of a visit from grand kids, flowers and cards instead of hugs and kisses. That’s OK. Any mom worth a lick of salt will understand, because that’s what they do best. COVID-19 or tummy ache, they’re not worried about you making them sick, they’re worried about you getting sick.

“If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?” — Milton Berle

Mothers laugh and cry with their children and at them, for them and because of them. Mothers worry when they shouldn’t, worry because their children do and worry because their children don’t. Children believe their mother shrugs off something important and overstates the importance of something trivial, and mom learns to live with that.

Mothers start that job with no user manual and end it able to write volumes.

Mothers learn to forgive when they’re not sure it is earned, and learn to live without being forgiven.

And they do all this with or without a full understanding from the father.

“The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” — Theodore Hesburgh

Mothers are always in the place they need to be, during life and after.

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling

Deepest wishes for a happy Mother’s Day.