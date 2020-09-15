Our view: Honoring victims of 109th train crash still matters

September 14, 2020
GOLF
Dallas 154, Berwick 195
Logan Paczewski shot a 3-under 33 at Berwick Golf Club to lead Dallas past the Dawgs.
Max Steinruck had a 28, Josh Peters had a 40 and Kyle Langan carded a 43 for Dallas.
Brendan Turowski had a 47 to pace Berwick. Sean Murphy and Samantha Kalete each had a 49 and Ryan Steele shot a 50.
Crestwood 174, WBA 187
Derek Johnson led Crestwood with a 40 at the par-36 Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course.
Isaac Saullo had a 42 while Owen Blazick, Nash Greene and Nathan Thomas all shot a 46.
Evan Serafin had a 44 for Wilkes-Barre Area followed by Mike Hamel with a 45 and Jordan Wychock and Pat Cunningham with 49s.
Hanover Area 165, Lake-Lehman 171
Nick Schiel shot a 39 for Hanover Area at the par-35 Wyoming Valley Country Club.
Kyleen McCance (41), Gavin Brunn (42) and Matt Barber (43) also figured in the scoring for the Hawkeyes.
Michael Lugiano shot a 38 for Lehman to take medalist honors. Joe Masychik added a 42, Bryce Burgit had a 43 and Mike Sholtis had a 48.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Delaware Valley 3, Hazleton Area 0
The Warriors won 25-14, 25-5, 25-12.
Brooke Boretski led Hazleton Area with seven assists, three points and two kills.
Berwick 3, Crestwood 2
Berwick rallied for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-12 victory.
For Berwick Morgan Nevel had 29 assists, 11 digs, 14 service points, and three aces. Sarah Steeber had 14 kills and 11 digs. Camille Pinterich has three aces, 13 service points, 11 digs, and five kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
Wyoming Valley West 5, Crestwood 1
Wyo. Valley West`2`1`1`1 — 5
Crestwood`0`0`1`0 — 1
First: 1. WVW, Cameryn Forgash, 6:55; 2. WVW, Marissa Mooney (Forgash), 1:49; Second: 3. WVW, Forgash (Jillian Bonczewski) 0:01; Third: 4. WVW, Forgash (Paige Williams) 13:39; 5. CRE, Aubrey Marci (Emma Guydish), 0:53; Fourth: 6. WVW, Mooney (Forgash), 4:22.
Shots: WVW 15, CRE 1. Saves: WVW 1 (Arianna Rysz), CRE 15 (Isabella Caparusio). Corners: WVW 5, CRE 1.
Lake-Lehman 5, Lackawanna Trail 0
Lake-Lehman`0`2`1`2 — 5
Lackawanna Trail`0`0`0`0 — 0
Second: 1. LL, Madison Lasinski (Rachel Galasso), 6:01; 2. LL, Lasinski (Galasso), 10:26; Third: 3. LL, Madison Park (Galasso), 13:48; Fourth: 4. LL, T.Ciaccia (Ava Radel); 5. LL, Kortney Harry (Radel), 10:40.
Shots: LL 25, LT 8. Saves: LL 4 (Faye Post), LT 13 (Lilly Revrant); Corners: LL 9, LT 1.
Honesdale 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Honesdale`2`0`2`0 — 4
Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0 — 0
First: 1. HON, Rozalyn Mikulak (Clair Campen) 6:30; 2. HON, Brynn McGinnis (Campen) 6:15. Third: 3. Campen (Del’Aquilla) 7:01; 4. HON, McGinnis (Ally Weber) 5:00.
Shots: HON 12, WBA 4. Saves: HON 1 (Nicole Miszler), WBA 8 (Avery McManus 3, Sofi Styczen 5). Corners: HON 7, WBA 7.
Wyoming Seminary 4, Hazleton Area 0
First Half: 1. WS, Emma Watchilla (Anna Mozeleski), 7:22; 2. WS, Anna Mozeleski 9:27; 3. WS, Emma Watchilla (Ella Barbacci) 4:31; Second Half: 4. WS, Nicole Leo (Watchilla) 14:15
Shots: HA 5, WS 32. Saves: HA 23, (Elaina Ashman), WS 3 (Mia Magnotta 1/Laine Cabell 2). Corners: HA 0, WS 5.
BOYS SOCCER
Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke Area 0
Wyoming Area`3`5 — 8
Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0
First half: 1. Liam Burke (Braidon Kostik); 2. WA, Sean Pawloski; 3. WA. Dylan Kostik; Second half: 4. WA. D.Kostik; 5. WA, D.Kostik (Matt Lewis); 6. WA, Kendall Heck; 7. WA, Zack Kostik; 8. WA, Kendall Heck.
Shots: WA 23, Nan 0. Saves: WA 0 (Adam Wesneski), Nan 13 (Owen Brown); Corners: WA 3, Nan 0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Berwick 5, Wyo. Valley West 0
Wyo. Valley West`0`0 — 0
Berwick`4`1 — 5
First Half: 1. Ber, Emma Colone (Kayla Fernandez) 36:00; 2. Ber, Fernandez 32:00; 3. Ber, Colone (Fernandez) 20:00; 4. Ber, Fernandez (Emily Ouimet) 19:00; Second Half: 5. Berwick: Sarina Definnis (Fernandez) 21:00
Shots: WVW 6, Ber 16. Saves: WVW 9 (Mackenzie Bowling), Ber 7 (Ouimet). Corners: WVW 1, Ber 5.
Crestwood 10, Pittston Area
Crestwood`6`4 — 10
Pittston Area`2`1 — 3
First Half: 1. Cre, Nicole Joseph (Kennedie Huber) 38:28; 2. PA, Katelyn Wesp (Mia Snyder) 37:26; 3. PA, Kayla Rodzinak (Gia Innamorati) 35:04; 4. Cre, Julia Rose (Joseph) 22:50; 5. Cre, Emma Sheloski 20:55; 6. Cre, Emma Suhoski (Joseph) 13:32; 7. Cre, Rachel Zingaretti (Huber) 5:29; Second Half: 8. Cre, Sheloski (Huber) 20:02; 9. Cre, Sheloski (Joseph) 8:04; 10. Cre, Zingaretti (Joseph) 4:14; 11. PA, Snyder (Brynne McGoff) 3:25; 12. Cre, Huber (Claire Lenin) 2:16; 13. Cre, Zingaretti (Huber) 0:25.
Shots: CRE 30, PA 18. Saves: CRE 8 (Mia Pollack), PA 18 (Kendall Tigue). Corners: CRE 3, PA 1.
Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Hazleton Area 1
Hazleton Area`0`1 — 1
Wilkes-Barre Area`2`0 —2
First Half: 1. WBA, Esabella Mendola (Lindsey Syms) 16:39; 2. WBA Krystal Haertter (22:42); Second Half: 3. HA, Reese Kaschak (Hailey Kaschak) 71:00.
Shots: HA 6, WBA 13. Saves: HA 10 (Caitlyn Katchur), WBA 5 (Rylee O’Donnell). Corners: HA 2, WBA 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyo. Valley West 0
Singles: 1. Ella Krypel (WS) def. Sara Hoskins 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shailee Desai (WS) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; 3. Margaret Mihalick (WS) def. Kaitlyn Kearanski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Dominica Delayo/ Christina Cikowski (WS) def. Kara Mackiewicz/Kaylee Seitz 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bridget Dowd / Vicky Smulowitz (WS) def. Molly Simon/ Brescia Bocchiaro 6-1, 6-0.
Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 2
Singles: Genevieve Johnson (HA) def. Alyssa Mazurek 6-4, 6-3; 2. Gianna Miller (HA) def. Maddie Terraccino 6-2, 6-0; 3. Milanna Reader (B) def. Sydney Shoemaker 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ellie Kozak/Isa Segura (B) def. Anjolina Hsiao 6-1, 6-1; 2. Gabby Segura/Piper Mensinger (B) def. Jenna Harmonosky/Emily Prokapovich 6-0 6-1.
Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Slusser (WA) def, Bruik Gilman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Trinity Hall (WBA) def. Carli Tibon 6-0, 6-0; 3. WBA wins by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Alana Aufiero/Cadence Cable (WA) def. Riley Giobioni/Salene Amajon 6-0, 6-2; 2. WA wins by forfeit.
Tunkhannock 5, Crestwood 0
Singles: 1. Jillian Landon (TUN) def Shannon Griffiths 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ashley Kenia (TUN) def. Megan McLaughlin 6-1, 6-23. Meghan Keiser (TUN) def. Sydney Bruno 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Jenna Laughinghouse/ Emily Martin (TUN) def. Olivia Richards/Julia Martin 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Alexis Brown/ Hannah Aitten (TUN) def. Madison Van Gorden/Allyson Sodrosky 6-4, 6-4.