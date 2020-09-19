Florida reports 3,204 new COVID-19 cases, 140 more deaths

September 18, 2020 AP Wire CoronaVirus Wire

By Andrew Boryga

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ Florida reported Friday that another 3,204 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state also confirmed another 140 deaths linked to the disease.

The overall coronavirus pandemic totals for the state are 13,387 deaths, including 162 nonresidents, and at least 677,660 cases.

The state’s daily statistical reports list newly confirmed deaths tied to COVID-19, but these are people who died over recent weeks not in the last 24 hours. Officials don’t disclose whether these people had underlying health conditions.

The latest data from the state Department of Health is part of a continued downward trend.

The daily testing positivity rate reported on Friday was 4.18%, which marks the seventh straight day this number has been under the 5% number most officials have used to justify the recent spate of reopenings.

SOUTH FLORIDA

Broward County: 218 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 75,266. At least 1,343 people in Broward were reported to have died, 6 more than Thursday’s total.

Palm Beach County: 223 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 44,906. A total of 1,293 deaths were reported, 29 more than Thursday.

Miami-Dade County: 833 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 165,980. A total of 3,047 people in Miami-Dade were reported to have died from COVID-19. That’s 50 more than Thursday’s total.

TESTING

More than 5 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, producing an overall positivity rate of 13.35%, state data show. At least 677,660 people have tested positive and 4.35 million people have tested negative.

The latest state report shows the daily positivity rate at 4.18%, down from 4.44% the previous day. This figure reflects only new infections based on COVID-19 testing for the day; it does not count people who previously tested positive for the disease.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Since the pandemic began, a total of 42,234 residents have been hospitalized for the disease in Florida, according to the Department of Health. That is an increase of 187 from the previous day’s numbers.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 2,382 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 across the state.

Broward County reported 245 patients; Palm Beach County had 157; and Miami-Dade had the most in the state with 348.

The online report from the state Agency for Health Care Administration updates several times throughout the day. Hospitalizations have been declining since hitting a peak in late July.

DEATHS

Statewide: The official COVID-19 report, updated Friday, shows 13,387 Florida resident deaths.

Long-term care facilities: At least 5,426 deaths have occurred among residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted-living centers throughout the state, 49 more than reported Thursday.

Miami-Dade County reported the highest number of deaths at these facilities, with 771; Palm Beach County reported 553, and Broward 385.

GLOBAL VIEW

World: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 30 million people and killed at least 947,500 worldwide as of about 1 p.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

U.S.: The United States has 6.69 million cases, the highest total in the world, with at least 197,946 deaths, the most of any country. The U.S. has 4.3% of the world’s population, but 22.2% of the world’s cases and 20.92% of the world’s deaths.

