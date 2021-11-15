🔊 Listen to this

By ERIC OLSON

Tyler Badie is making the most of his first season as Missouri’s featured back.

The senior from New Orleans is the only player in the country to run for at least 200 yards in four different games this season. His latest was Saturday, when he carried 34 times for 209 in a

Badie came into the year having never run for more than 79 yards in any of his 34 career games.

He’s gone over 200 against Central Michigan, North Texas, Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks. Interestingly, his highest rushing total in his six other games was 81 yards. His 123.9 yards per game ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth nationally.

Badie in his first three years at Missouri had primarily been a changeup from starter Larry Rountree, now a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Badie is among three SEC players since 2000 to record four 200-yard games in a season and is the first to do it nationally since Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor in 2019.

Badie has 1,239 rushing yards this season and needs 340 over the next two games and a possible bowl to break Devin West’s single-season school record of 1,578 in 1998.

Also turning in 200-yard rushing games this past week were UNLV’s Charles Williams, who had 266 on 38 carries against Hawaii on Saturday and Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols, who had 215 on 43 runs against Kent State on Wednesday.

Nichols’ 43 carries matched Duke’s Mataeo Durant for most in a game this season. No one has had more attempts since 2017.

BIG FOOT

Jonathan Garibay of Texas Tech kicked the longest field in the FBS this season with his school-record 62-yarder as time ran out

The field goal was the longest in a game matching Big 12 teams and was Garibay’s second-game winner this season. His 32-yarder with 18 seconds left gave the Red Raiders a 23-20 win over West Virginia.

Garibay has made 12 straight field goals, one shy of the school record set by Clayton Hatfield in 2018.

APP STATE PICKS

Appalachian State has intercepted eight passes over its last three games and returned four for touchdowns.

Trey Cobb had two interceptions in , including a 100-yard pick-six.

Ohio State also has run back four interceptions for TDs this season.

JOYOUS JAYHAWKS

Kansas’ point total in its was the Jayhawks’ highest in a road game in program history and highest anywhere since rolling up 76 against Nebraska in 2007.

It also marked the end of Kansas’ 56-game conference road losing streak. Before Saturday, Kansas hadn’t won a Big 12 road game since Oct. 4, 2008, at Iowa State.

Vanderbilt, at 11 games, now owns the longest active conference road losing streak.

HE DOES IT ALL

Samford’s Montrell Washington had touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a kickoff return in his team’s 70-52 loss at Florida.

OPPORTUNITIES GALORE

A total of 18 Army players had at least one rushing attempt in its That’s the most players on the same FBS team to get a carry in a game since at least 2000, according to Sportradar.

