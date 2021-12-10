🔊 Listen to this

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media. He’s been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law as well as a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.