🔊 Listen to this

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — List of , which were announced via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “West Side Story”

Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best actor, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”

Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Animated: “Encanto”

Non-English Language: “Drive My Car,” Japan

Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Original song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish

Original score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

___

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Succession”

Comedy series: “Hacks”

Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad.”

Actress, drama series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Actor, drama series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress, limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Actor, limited series: Michael Keaton,” Dopesick

Supporting actor: O Yeung-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession”