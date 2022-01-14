Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
JAN. 6 – 13, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com