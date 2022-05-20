🔊 Listen to this

May 13-May 19, 2022

As Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week, dominating the news, the 75th international film festival at Cannes began and Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Liverpool won the English FA Cup final soccer match against Chelsea and the Hockey World Championships began in Finland.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Nicosia photographer Petros Karadjias.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:

AP Images on Twitter:

AP Images blog: