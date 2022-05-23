🔊 Listen to this

By JEFF AMY

ATLANTA (AP) — takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as and try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is for his 2020 election defeat in the state.

is testing Republican voters’ tolerance for controversy in her primary. On the Democratic side, U.S. and U.S. are after McBath switched districts because of .

In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace . In Arkansas, former is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor.

In Texas, two runoffs are drawing outsize attention: is trying to hold off , while Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to fend off his in a rematch from 2020.

What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota:

GEORGIA

has fueled the primary challenges to Kemp and Raffensperger, both of whom defied his pressure to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Trump recruited to take on Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, but Perdue has lagged in and . the GOP will send him forward to a with , who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, is facing a from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who has that widespread voter fraud or tampering cost him the 2020 election.

Trump’s candidate for U.S. Senate, football legend Herschel Walker, appears to be cruising to the Republican nomination despite in November against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Walker has been accused of , and lying about graduating from the University of Georgia.

Greene, , is trying to stave off multiple Republican challengers. The Trump-backed firebrand was last year over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories and a past endorsement of violence. A group of voters but to knock her off the ballot, accusing her of helping foment the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In the Atlanta area, an unfavorable new district led Rep. McBath against fellow Rep. Bourdeaux. McBath said her push to stay in Congress was about , who was killed in a shooting 10 years ago.

ALABAMA

launched a for the seat.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks faces , the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff, and businessman , best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held captive in the events chronicled in “Black Hawk Down.”

Trump last year but in March after . Trump has not made another endorsement in the race. The fractured field increases the chances the race will go to a June 21 runoff.

is attempting to avoid a runoff as she faces .

, who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, and businessman have criticized Ivey’s support of a gas tax increase and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that included a temporary mask mandate and appeals for people to get vaccinated. They also criticized Ivey over a charter school that welcomed LGBTQ students.

Ivey has emphasized her conservative record, including — now — to make abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy. In one campaign commercial, the governor pulls a handgun out of her purse to note her .

ARKANSAS

In Arkansas, two-term hopes to fend off a challenge from three Republican rivals in a race in which he’s had to rely on his endorsement from Trump as well as the state’s top GOP figures.

has taken a more aggressive tone in his campaign ads, vowing to complete the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Boozman’s rivals include former NFL player , who has the support of a super PAC that’s aired ads attacking Boozman as not conservative enough, and , a conservative activist and former TV reporter.

is heavily favored in her Republican primary for governor. She faces a long-shot primary challenge from former talk show radio host Doc Washburn.

Sanders has and has , running spots criticizing President Joe Biden on issues like inflation while ignoring her rivals.

Five Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination for governor, with nuclear engineer and ordained minister the front-runner.

The candidates are running to succeed , who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

TEXAS

Texas held the first primary of 2022 back in March, but runoffs will finally settle two major races.

One puts the Bush family dynasty on the line: , a son of , has spent the past year to Paxton, the two-term attorney general.

George P. Bush is the and finished 20 percentage points behind Paxton in a four-way primary. Since then, Bush’s efforts to close the gap have centered on emphasizing , including an and a .

Paxton, who has denied wrongdoing, has broad party support and Trump’s endorsement.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Cuellar’s bid for a 10th term has run head-on into a . His position as one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress has against Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney and abortion rights supporter.

behind Cuellar. , but Cuellar didn’t hit the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

MINNESOTA

is a first step for replacing Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who . A to fill the rest of Hagedorn’s term in the Republican-leaning district is scheduled for Aug. 9.

has been making the most overt appeals to Trump’s supporters. She was state chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota until being after a .

, a founder of a faction that broke from the main Minnesota House GOP Caucus, has been endorsed by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Former state Rep. Brad Finstad has the backing of several Minnesota GOP officeholders. He has reminded voters he was Trump’s Minnesota director for USDA Rural Development.

On the Democratic side, the candidate endorsed at the party’s district convention earlier this month is former . His opponents include , a former White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush.

