🔊 Listen to this

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the 2022 prime-time , announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit :

Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”; “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited or Anthology Series: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

Variety Talk Series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers;” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”’ Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “ Abbott Elementary”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Adrien Brody, “Succession”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”; Arian Moayed, “Succession”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Hope Davis, “Succession”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; John Turturro, “Severance”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; Rhea Seehorn. “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria.”