🔊 Listen to this

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was approved Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

filed by the players.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs’ goal for litigation: equal pay,” he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution.”

Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, in April 2016. , seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces.

for $22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30% of the common fund.”

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. with the unions for both national teams.

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the filing of motions for attorneys’ fees and for final approval.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

https://apnews.com/article/us-soccer-equal-pay-65070ae0dfb82598b2815295039dfd2d