MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Six people were wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Memphis police said the six were shot in a vehicle shortly after midnight near Methodist North Hospital.

Two teens were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said in a statement. One was released and another remained hospitalized in critical condition late Tuesday, police said.

Four other people were taken in critical condition to Regional One Health Medical Center. Police said one of those shot has been released from there.

Both Regional One and Le Bonheur have regional trauma centers that can treat emergencies.

Methodist North Hospital was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted, police said.

A stolen SUV was left riddled with bullet holes outside Methodist North. Three of those shot — a 19-year-old man and the two teens — have been charged with theft in connection with the stolen vehicle.