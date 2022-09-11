Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud.
The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.
Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.
