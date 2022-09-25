🔊 Listen to this

By TIM REYNOLDS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field late in the first half of the Dolphins’ game on Sunday after hitting his head on the turf.

Tagovailoa was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater just before the two-minute warning. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa had a head injury and was questionable to return.

After getting up, Tagovailoa jogged forward a few steps then stumbled to the ground again briefly.

That’s when two teammates held him up, ensuring he wouldn’t fall again, and Dolphins’ medical personnel ran onto the field to check him further.

Tagovailoa was facing a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 when he scrambled and found Jaylen Waddle for what became an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa got hit — a two-hand push in the chest — by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano.

Tagovailoa fell over backward, the back of his helmet bouncing off the grass. He remained down for a few seconds, getting an offer of assistance from umpire Mike Morton, before eventually getting to his feet. After further evaluation, the Dolphins escorted Tagovailoa through the tunnel toward the locker room.

Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Tagovailoa was 8 for 10 for 76 yards and a touchdown when he left the game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL