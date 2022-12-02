🔊 Listen to this

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea hope at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to help his team beat Portugal 2-1 Friday.

South Korea was now waiting to see if that was enough to qualify in second place in Group H.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports