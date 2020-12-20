🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

The Eagles are missing three starters in secondary against Arizona. Safety Rodney McLeod tore his ACL and cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (knee) and Darius Slay (concussion) were injured last week.

The Cardinals will be without starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and starting safety Jalen Thompson, who has missed a big chunk of the season with an ankle injury.

Receiver Jamison Crowder is active for the winless New York Jets when they face the Los Angeles Rams.

Crowder was the only player on the Jets’ injury report this week, listed as questionable Friday with a calf injury.

The Rams were without rookie pass rusher Terrell Lewis, who was inactive despite not having an injury designation this week. Los Angeles had linebackers Justin Hollins and Ogbo Okoronkwo in its lineup after a COVID-19 scare earlier in the week.

The Saints have placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The move leaves the Saints with two active QBs for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It comes a day after the Saints moved quarterback Drew Brees from injured reserve to the active roster, but also waived reserve QB Trevor Siemian.

The COVID-19 reserve list is for players who’ve had a positive test for the coronavirus or were discovered to have had close contact with an infected person.

Winston has played sparingly this season, with most of his action coming in the second half of a victory over San Francisco which Brees left at halftime because of fractured ribs and a punctured lung. But Winston’s lack of availability could affect how the Saints deploy versatile QB Taysom Hill.

When Winston is available and Brees is starting, the Saints not only use Hill as a change-of-pace read-option QB, but also play Hill at tight end and on special teams.

With Hill now the only active QB behind Brees, there is more risk in having Hill play multiple roles that expose him to contact.

NEW YORK JETS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

Jets: QB James Morgan, OL Cam Clark, WR Vyncint Smith, TE Ross Travis, WR Lawrence Cager CB Elijah Campbell.

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, RB Xavier Jones, LB Terrell Lewis, WR Trishton Jackson.

KANSAS CITY AT NEW ORLEANS

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, RB Darwin Thompson (illness), LB Damien Wilson (knee), OT Mike Remmers (back, neck), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness), DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders

Saints: DT Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf), CB Ken Crawley, OL Derrick Kelly, RB Ty Montgomery, OL Nick Easton (concussion)

PHILADELPHIA AT ARIZONA

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfield, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, CB Darius Slay, RB Jason Huntley, DB Grayland Arnold, WR John Hightower

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Justin Pugh

DETROIT AT TENNESSEE

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Darryl Roberts, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, OL Tyrell Crosby, DE Kareem Martin, C Frank Ragnow.

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Kristian Fulton, OLB Brooks Reed, RB D’Onta Foreman, C Daniel Munyer, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Larrell Murchison.

SEATTLE AT WASHINGTON

Seahawks: RT Brandon Shell, WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DE Jonathan Bullard, S Damarious Randall

Washington: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Lamar Miller, WR Dontrelle Inman, OL David Steinmetz, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

NEW ENGLAND AT MIAMI

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, WR Donte Moncrief, CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, TE Jordan Thomas

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, G Ereck Flowers, TE Mike Gesicki

SAN FRANCISCO AT DALLAS

49ers: C Hronnis Grasu, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett, LB Mark Nzeocha.

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Rashard Robinson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DE Ron’Dell Carter.

JACKSONVILLE AT BALTIMORE

Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, DT Daniel Ross, QB Jake Luton.

Ravens: DE Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Peters, RB Mark Ingram, LB Kristian Welch, DE Jihad Ward, C Trystan Colon-Castillo.

HOUSTON at INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, RB Duke Johnson, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OL Charlie Heck, DT Andrew Brown

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, OL Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith

CHICAGO at MINNESOTA

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, S Deon Bush, CB Jaylon Johnson, RB Artavis Pierce, T Lachavious Simmons

Vikings: WR/KR K.J. Osborn, CB Dylan Mabin, LB Eric Kendricks, T Oli Udoh, TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Hale Hentges

TAMPA BAY at ATLANTA

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, K Greg Joseph, TE Antony Auclair, WR Justin Watson, DL Khalil Davis

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Ricardo Allen, OT John Wetzel, DT Marlon Davidson

