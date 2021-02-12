🔊 Listen to this

By JANIE McCAULEY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Magic coach Steve Clifford made sure he got a pregame moment with Stephen Curry, who is from Charlotte where Clifford used to work and is friends with the superstar’s father, Dell.

Curry proceeded to go off on Orlando shortly thereafter.

Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Magic 111-105 on Thursday night.

“I just told him he looks great, he looks quick, he looks healthy, he looks like he’s loving it,” Clifford said. “He’s playing as well or better than he was before.”

Curry finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games.

“It is routine, which is the crazy part of it. You just come to expect it,” coach Steve Kerr said. “These 3s that he hits when there’s nothing there offensively and he just uses his dribble to free himself up, not exactly with a ton of space just a few inches of space, then he rises up and you expect every one of them to go in, it’s just crazy.”

Orlando was already missing four key players, then lost guard Frank Mason III to a strained right groin early in the game.

Draymond Green dished out 11 assists as Golden State returned home with a 2-2 record on their road trip through Texas, splitting two-game sets with both the Mavericks and Spurs — with the two losses by a combined seven points.

And how about Curry in the chatter for another MVP?

“How could he not be? He’s other-worldly,” Kerr said.

Curry’s not worried.

“The game speaks for itself,” he said. “I really try not to get distracted by that because it kind of taints the moment. If I do my job, I’ll be there at the end of the season.”

Golden State attempted a franchise-record 30 3-pointers in the first half and went 20 of 50 from long range overall. Kelly Oubre Jr. hit three 3s and added 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Magic lost a third straight game, seventh in eight and ninth of 11.

After going ahead 35-22 on Oubre’s 3 at the 10:27 mark of the second, Orlando outscored Golden State 33-12 to lead 55-47 at halftime.

Golden State won its eighth straight at home against Orlando dating to a 102-94 loss on Dec. 3, 2012.

CURRY’S FLURRY

Curry notched the 17th game of his career with 10 or more 3s — most in NBA history — and second this season. Splash Brother Klay Thompson has five and is the only other player with at least five such games.

Curry scored 30 or more for the fourth straight game and 13th in all, needing 30 on Saturday against old pal Kevin Durant to match a career-best five-game 30-point streak also done from Feb. 22-March 3, 2016.

Curry’s 10 3s were one off his season high set in a 134-132 defeat last week at Dallas.

Teammates have taken to celebrating before the ball swishes through the net.

“You can do those type of things when you’re playing with the best shooter in the world,” Juan Toscano-Anderson said. “… It’s literally like a video game.”

TIP-INS

Magic: Were without G Cole Anthony (strained right shoulder), F Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee injury), G Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) and F Evan Fournier (low back spasms). … Of Anthony, Clifford said: “We’ll see if he’ll be ready tomorrow or not but I mean he’s in quite a bit of pain, discomfort.” Also, Aminu is doubtful for Friday at Sacramento given “the hamstring is super tight,” Clifford said. … The Magic dropped their fourth straight road game. … Orlando is 2-7 against the Western Conference, 2-4 on the road.

Warriors: Rookie James Wiseman continues to have pain in the left wrist he sprained Jan. 30 against the Pistons. Imaging tests Wednesday were fine but the 7-foot center, selected No. 2 overall in last year’s draft, won’t return to the court yet. “He’s getting individual workouts without much contact with the ball,” Kerr said. “If he were to re-injure it, you’re lengthening the time he has pain. … The wrist is healing well.” … Golden State hasn’t lost two in a row at home this season.

UP NEXT

Magic: Complete a back-to-back at the Kings on Friday having lost six of eight overall to the Kings but winning seven of the last 12 in Sacramento.

Warriors: Continue a four-game homestand when Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets visit Saturday night. Durant has been out for a second time this season because of COVID-19 protocols.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports