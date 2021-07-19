🔊 Listen to this

ATLANTA and PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Parallel (the “Company”), one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States (U.S.), announced today that it commenced sales of medical cannabis products in Pennsylvania through the opening of its first retail branded store in Pittsburgh, with the intent to open a second store in Erie in the coming weeks. goodblend™ is a new cannabis cultivator, producer, and retailer in Pennsylvania.

“This is another milestone for Parallel, as we are now serving the rapidly growing needs of medical cannabis patients in the Commonwealth,” said William “Beau” Wrigley, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Parallel. “We believe Pennsylvania is an exciting, high-growth cannabis market and we look forward to providing well-being through cannabinoids to patients across Pennsylvania in the years to come.”

Pennsylvania, with almost 13 million residents, is the sixth most populous state in the U.S. The Commonwealth’s Medical Marijuana Program today has approximately .

“I couldn’t be more excited for our team to begin serving qualifying patients within goodblend’s approachable retail environment. Our dispensaries are designed to make patients feel comfortable, with expert retail guides ready to answer any questions and help them find the right cannabis products to fit their specific needs,” said Elizabeth (Liz) Conway, Regional President, of Parallel and goodblend Pennsylvania. “For the past few months, we’ve been conducting local job recruitment in addition to having held preparatory informational sessions on expungement in partnership with the to support social equity and economic empowerment in our communities. Now, we welcome community medical patients into our stores.”

The Pittsburgh dispensary is located at 5502 Baum Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Regular operating hours will be Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about goodblend™, its store locations, and initial offering of well-known cannabis brands visit . Parallel plans to make a wider array of product offerings available to qualifying patients later in the year.

About goodblend Pennsylvania goodblend Pennsylvania, a retail brand of Parallel, is one of eight vertically integrated Clinical Registrants in the Commonwealth and was granted a license in . In addition to opening the retail facilities in Pittsburgh and Erie, goodblend ™ intends to continue to invest in building a cultivation facility. The Clinical Research Partnership with University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, one of the leading medical research schools in the world, will initially focus on the impact of medicinal cannabis on various symptoms of sickle cell disease and chronic pain.

The goodblend ™ brand reflects Parallel’s intent to lead the way to the future of cannabis by providing its customers with a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for them to connect and learn, and to access innovative, high-quality cannabis products in a variety of form factors and to elicit such a positive experience that they come back again and again. The brand is about welcoming every type of customer and being an approachable source of products and information to support our customers’ well-being. The ethos of goodblend ™ is based on Parallel’s commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about goodblend, visit or on and .

About Parallel Parallel is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel recently announced that it intends to become a public company through a definitive business combination agreement with Ceres Acquisition Corp. (“Ceres”) (NEO: CERE.U, CERE.WT; OTCQX: ), a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC). Parallel has ongoing operations in four medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of in Florida; in Texas; (NETA) in Massachusetts; and in Nevada. Parallel also has a license under its Pennsylvania brand for vertically integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Subject to regulatory approval, Parallel will add Illinois as a sixth market when its acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses is complete. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 42 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at , or on and .

