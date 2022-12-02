🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

La Salle Explorers (3-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the La Salle Explorers after Jordan Dingle scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Quakers have gone 3-2 at home. Pennsylvania gives up 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Explorers are 0-1 on the road. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Pennsylvania.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 13.6 points for La Salle.

