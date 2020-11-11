🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today’s press conference led by State Representative Dawn Keefer and the radical right-wing of the Republican Party contradicted democratic principles and abused legislators’ power over their constituents. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder released the following joint statement:

“Throughout this election, partisan politicians erected barriers designed to keep voters from participating in our democratic process. Despite these attacks on our fundamental right to vote, Pennsylvanians came out in record numbers. Voters made their voices heard, and they chose Joe Biden.

“Repeatedly, Representative Keefer based the stated she ‘did not want to speculate on the findings of the supposed investigation. This entire charade is based on the ‘volume of allegations; no substance or evidence only manufactured accusations from the losing party. This ‘audit’ is a smokescreen for a further assault on our democracy. Politicians can say what they want, but in our democracy, voters decide.”

